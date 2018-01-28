Favorite models on display at this year’s PA Auto Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- The annual Pennsylvania Auto Show wrapped up on Sunday. It started Thursday at the state Farm Show complex in Harrisburg.

It featured about 800 cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles and more. Some of the vehicles were exotic, while others have been used in Hollywood. The show also included a number of activities, including test drives and a muscle car match-up, comparing performance cars of the past to those of today. Many of those models rank number one for future drivers; some children at the show told us their favorites.

"Uh, Mustang, McLaren."

"The Lamborghini."

"What did you like about the cars? Um, that there were Lamborghinis and stuff."

Event officials say attendance was up this year, with tens of thousands of people walking though the doors. Profits from parking and food sales at the show support Pennsylvania agriculture.