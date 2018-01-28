× Man charged with kidnapping wanted by Chambersburg police

CHAMBERSBURG BOROUGH, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — Police in Chambersburg are searching for a man who they say kidnapped a juvenile on Saturday.

According to Chambersburg police, Luis Cortes-Roasrio, 31, of Chambersburg, forced the juvenile into his vehicle and threatened to shoot him.

Rosario is also said to have punched the victim in the face several times.

Police consider Rosario to be armed and dangerous, and was reported to have had a gun on him when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information on this subjects whereabouts is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department.