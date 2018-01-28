× Man uses spray paint to vandalize York building

YORK, Pa — Police arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly vandalized a building in York City.

Dexter Boose, of no fixed address, was allegedly using black spray paint the west wall of a building in the first block of East Market Street on Friday afternoon.

Multiple witnesses called 911, and followed Boose until he was arrested by police.

Police estimate the damage to the property at $1,500.

The name “Dexter” was included on the spray-painted wall.

Boose was transported to York County Prison in lieu of bail.