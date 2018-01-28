× Pedestrian killed in Cumberland County crash

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — The Cumberland County Coroner has released the name of the man who was struck and killed on Saturday morning in Silver Spring Township.

Barry Edward Wissler, 53, of Harrisburg was struck in the 6400 block of Carlisle Pike by a vehicle driving northbound. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m.

Wissler was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The coroner says he died from multiple traumatic injuries.

Silver Spring Township police are investigating.