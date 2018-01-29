× Adams County District Attorney’s Office warns of phone scam

ADAMS COUNTY — The Adams County District Attorney’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam in which the actors are using Caller ID spoofing to pretend to be from the Adams County Clerk of Courts Office.

In this case, the Clerk of Courts is requesting bail money for a family member, according to the county’s district attorney, Brian Sinnett. The Adams County Detectives note that the courts will not be calling anyone to request bail. Also, bail would be not be accepted in the form of gift cards, prepaid credit/debit cards, or through any sort of financial information via telephone, the district attorney’s office release states.

This type of scam has occurred in several locations throughout the country. The actors, pretending to be family members, inform the victims that they have been arrested and are in need of money for bail, the release adds.