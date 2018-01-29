× AFC defeats NFC in Pro Bowl, 24-23

FLORIDA– The AFC pulled off the comeback and defeated the NFC 24-23 in the NFL’s Annual All-Star Game, the Pro Bowl.

Co-MVPs TE Delanie Walker of the Titans and LB Von Miller of the Broncos helped lead the team to victory with key plays.

Walker scored two touchdowns in the second half while Miller sealed the game with a strip-sack of Rams’ QB Jared Goff to get the turnover that ended the game.

The AFC’s quarterbacks led the way through the air, with Chiefs’ QB Alex Smith throwing for 131 yards and a score and Raiders’ QB Derek Carr throwing for 115 yards and a score.

NFC QB Drew Brees threw the team’s only passing touchdown to Vikings’ WR Adam Thielen and Vikings’ S Harrison Smith returned an interception for 79 yards and a score.