× Crews battle early morning house fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews battled a house fire early Monday morning.

Flames broke out just after 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Gibble Hill Road in Bart Township.

As of now, it’s unclear if anyone was injured, and more information is expected to be released later today.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.