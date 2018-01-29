× Deck Repair to restrict northbound traffic on I-81 in Harrisburg area

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– PennDOT maintenance crews will be making a deck repair today (Monday, Jan. 29) on the bridge that carries northbound Interstate 81 over Front Street in Susquehanna Township, just north of Harrisburg in Dauphin County. The repair will be made in the center lane. Motorists are advised that northbound I-81 will be restricted to two lanes of traffic – one on each side of the center lane — starting at around 9 AM and continuing into mid-afternoon. Motorists should be alert to this operation, be patient and obey work zone singing, and slow down when approaching and traveling through the work zone. Traffic congestion will likely create significant traffic backups, and motorists should allow additional time in their travel plans in order to avoid delays.

