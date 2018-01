× FOX will feature a live performance of the award-winning musical RENT on Jan. 19, 2019

The countdown is on for a live performance of RENT on FOX TV!

FOX will televise a live performance of the groundbreaking, Tony Award-, Grammy Award-, and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.

That’s a mere 525,600 minutes from now (give or take).

Hey, you can’t say we didn’t give you enough notice.