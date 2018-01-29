× Gordonville man accused of stealing drone from Lancaster County Kohl’s store

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 46-year-old Gordonville man has been charged with one count of retail theft after allegedly stealing a drone from a Lancaster County department store.

The incident occurred last Friday at a Kohl’s store on the 2300 block of Lincoln Highway East, according to East Lampeter Township police.

Brian Powell is accused of removing the drone, valued at $350, from a display, removing a security device, concealing the item, and leaving the store without paying. He left in a black Chevrolet pickup truck, police say.

The vehicle was located and stopped on the same day, according to police. Powell was arrested without incident, arraigned by Magisterial District Judge B. Denise Commins, and committed to Lancaster County Prison.