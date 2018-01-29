× Lancaster police investigating a shooting that injured a security guard at downtown club

LANCASTER — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 43-year-old man Friday night in Lancaster.

According to Lancaster police, the incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Officers in the area of Howard Avenue and Rockland Street heard the sounds of suspected gunfire in the area east of them. Police investigated, and when officers arrived at the 400 block of Pershing Avenue, they located the victim, who had a single gunshot wound to his left arm.

The injury required a tourniquet to stop severe blood flow, police say. The victim was then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Upon investigation, police say they learned that the victim was a security guard at a private club located in the area he was found. According to police, witnesses said the man had been in a confrontation with two unknown Hispanic men who had been in the club earlier that night. The suspects returned later in the night and confronted the security guard again, police say. Witnesses said one of the suspects had a handgun, and the security guard began to struggle with him in an attempt to disarm him. The second suspect fired a rifle at the security guard, hitting him in the arm, witnesses told police.

No other injuries were reported. Both suspects fled the scene on foot, south from the 400 blk. Pershing Ave., police say.

Officers were unable to locate the suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus a message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.