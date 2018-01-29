Man accused of repeatedly punching police officer in the face

LANCASTER COUNTY — A man is charged with repeatedly punching a police officer in the face Sunday as the officer investigated reports of vehicle break-ins in Manheim.

Tyler D. Roberts, 26, is charged with felony aggravated assault for the assault of a Manheim Borough police officer Sunday morning on West Logan Avenue.

Officers initially responded to North Charlotte Street for reports of vehicle break-ins – which also happened during a previous night – and encountered Roberts and another male there.

The second male fled and is sought by police. That individual is described as a black male, about 6-feet tall, and was wearing a Philadelphia Eagles hat during the reported break-ins.

Manheim police released an advisory to residents after the first reported break-ins.

Roberts was arraigned Sunday on the felony charge and five misdemeanors. District Judge Nancy Hamill set bail at $200,000, which was not posted.

Police are investigating where Roberts had been living. His last known address was in Coatesville.

Police also are trying to locate Roberts’ girlfriend, Collean Mastromatteo, who has bench warrants for theft charges.

The officer who was punched received treatment at an area hospital and was released.

Police deployed a Taser during the arrest. Roberts pulled the probes from his body and continued to fight with police.

Anyone with information on Mastromatteo and/or where Roberts had been living recently, is asked to contact Manheim Borough police at 717-665-2481, or by submitting a tip on this CrimeWatch page.

Source: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office