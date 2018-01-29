× Man dies two weeks after single-vehicle crash in York City

YORK — A 70-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash two weeks ago has died.

York County Deputy Coroner Tania Zech was called to York Hospital Sunday night for the death of Charles Hutton. The coroner’s office says Hutton died from complications related to the crash.

On January 13, Hutton struck a parked car in the 300 block of North George Street in York City. At the time of the crash, he was taken to the hospital’s emergency department. Hutton’s condition started to decline the following day.