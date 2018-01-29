× Man found dead, pinned underneath Bobcat in York County

PARADISE TWP., York County — An adult male died Monday afternoon after being pinned underneath a piece of construction equipment.

The man was found unresponsive — and determined dead — under a Bobcat in the first block of Beaver Creek Road around 4:12 p.m., according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office adds that the male had been operating the equipment by himself since approximately 12 p.m.

The victim’s ID is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be investigating the incident on Tuesday.

This story has been updated from its previous version.