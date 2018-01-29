× Man found dead, pinned underneath construction equipment in York County

PARADISE TWP., York County — A New Oxford man died Monday afternoon after being pinned underneath a piece of construction equipment.

Shane Hockensmith, 30, was found unresponsive — and determined dead — in the first block of Beaver Creek Road around 4:12 p.m., according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office adds that the male had been operating the equipment by himself since approximately 12 p.m.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be investigating the incident on Tuesday.