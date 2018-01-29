Man jumps off bridge onto Interstate 81 SB

Posted 9:03 AM, January 29, 2018, by , Updated at 09:20AM, January 29, 2018

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– State Police are investigating an attempted suicide on Interstate 81 this morning.

The incident occurred near mile marker 80 on I-81 southbound in East Hanover Township.

According to police, a 30-year-old man jumped off the Bow Creek Bridge onto Interstate 81 around 8:25 a.m.. He is currently being taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

Interstate 81 SB was closed for a period but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.