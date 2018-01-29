× Man jumps off bridge onto Interstate 81 SB

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– State Police are investigating an attempted suicide on Interstate 81 this morning.

The incident occurred near mile marker 80 on I-81 southbound in East Hanover Township.

According to police, a 30-year-old man jumped off the Bow Creek Bridge onto Interstate 81 around 8:25 a.m.. He is currently being taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

Interstate 81 SB was closed for a period but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.