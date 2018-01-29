× Marietta man sentenced to 3-6 years for crashing into home while DUI in 2017

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Marietta man was recently sentenced to prison for driving over 100 mph while under the influence and crashing his car into a Mount Joy home in 2017.

Arthur Reinhart III, 19, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including felony counts of aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI.

Now, Reinhart will serve 3 to 6 years in prison and pay $96,000 in restitution.

Police determined that Reinhart was driving 103 mph in a 35-mph zone when his car veered off Fairview Road and crashed into a home on June 8.

Two people were home at the time of the crash, but were not injured. A passenger in Reinhart’s car suffered cervical fractures.

Tests showed that Reinhart had a blood-alcohol level of .092 and that he had marijuana in his system.

At Reinhart’s sentencing, an occupant of the home he crashed into said they hope that Reinhart gets the help he needs.

The couple is still displaced from the home due to the extensive damages.

