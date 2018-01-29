Mild, cloudy and quiet Monday, then light snow arrives late tonight

TURNING COLDER WITH SNOW: It’s a quiet start to the region, with chillier temperatures working into the area. Some stubborn clouds are starting to exit out east, and there’s some hazy and foggy spots to start. This all leads to some morning sunshine. Temperatures begin in the 20s to middle 30s. Clouds thicken again fast ahead of a weak system not too far out to the west. It’s a mild day, with readings in the middle 40s. Winds are light. Temperatures tumble through the night. The next system arrives late tonight, and it brings snow showers and periods of light snow to the area starting around 4 A.M. Then, expect snow showers and on-and-off periods of light snow through the morning commute. This could make for some slick and icy roadways. Snow showers taper for most by midday, but out east a few snow showers could linger until about 2 P.M. Accumulations are small, and they range from a coating to 2 inches. Some sunshine works in later during the day, and it’s breezy. Temperatures are in the lower 30s, with wind chill values in the teens and 20s. Wednesday remains quite cold with partly cloudy skies. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 30s.

WINTRY MESS CHANCES: The next system brings a wintry mess to the region late Thursday and through the night. Most of the day is cloudy. Expect temperatures to make it into the lower 40s, but they fall fast through the night. This means rain showers transition to a brief, light wintry mix and then light snow through the night. It should exit by daybreak on Friday. It could be a messy night. Sunshine works in Friday, with another burst of cold air. Expect readings in the upper 20s to lower 30s with breezy conditions.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The cold remains in place through the upcoming weekend. Saturday skies start with sunshine, but clouds build ahead of the next system. Temperatures reach the lower 30s. We’re watching the chance for some scattered snow showers on Sunday with the next system. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 30s.

Have a great Monday!