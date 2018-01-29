× Norristown man accused of theft at Lancaster County antiques mall

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 59-year-old Norristown man has been charged with receiving stolen property after a November 2017 incident at a Lancaster County antique mall.

John L. Andrews allegedly tried to sell two pieces of stolen jewelry, valued at more than $1,000, to a standholder at Renningers Antique Mall on November 19, according to East Cocalico Township police. The standholder allegedly recognized one of the pieces as an item that had been reported stolen minutes earlier by another standholder at the mall, police say.

According to police the victim had been showing Andrews other items at the stand when the pieces went missing.

Police filed charges against Andrews on Jan. 2.

Andrews is currently incarcerated at Montgomery County Prison on unrelated charges, police say.