× Police discover skimming devices at two Harrisburg PSECU locations

HARRISBURG — Police discovered skimming devices on two PSECU automated teller machines in Harrisburg on Saturday.

Harrisburg Police say the devices were discovered at the PSECU at Cameron Street and Elmerton Avenue and at the PSECU outside of the Farm Show Complex on the Cameron Street side.

Police say PSECU customers who made recent transactions at these or other locations should check their accounts.

Anyone who believes they are a victim and needs to file a report should contact the Harrisburg Police Department’s non-emergency number at (717) 558-6900.