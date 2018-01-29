× Prepare for light snow during the morning rush hour, then breezy and cold

LIGHT SNOW FOR MORNING RUSH

Clouds thicken this evening with temperatures slowly dropping through the 30s. Overnight, light snow develops after 1 A.M. and spreads through the area for the rest of the morning. Allow extra time for the commute. Snow showers are on and off before tapering midday. Minor

accumulations range from a coating to 2 inches. Temperatures fall from morning lows in the lower and middle 30s to near 30 by afternoon. Skies brighten, however, the winds become blustery producing wind chill values in the teens and 20s. A cold day Wednesday with quiet conditions before the next system arrives quickly.

MORE WINTRY WEATHER

We can expect more wintry weather for Thursday night. Most of the day is cloudy and mild in the lower 40s. Light precipitation moves in during the evening. As temperatures fall, rain showers quickly change to a wintry mix then snow. Snow may linger into the early part of the rush hour Friday morning. The rest of the day is cold around 30, despite sunshine returning. The winds pick up too.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Staying quite cold for the weekend. And, we are dealing with more snow too. Saturday is dry with plenty of sunshine to start, then the clouds build in ahead of the next system. Light snow showers spread across the area by morning and linger for part of the day. Afternoon temperatures top out around the lower and middle 30s. It’s quiet and staying cold on Monday, with highs in the lower 30s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist