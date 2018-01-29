Teacher under investigation after student records apparent anti-military rant

CALIFORNIA– A high school teacher and local politician is reportedly being investigated after a student recorded an apparent anti-military rant.

According to FOXNews, Councilman Gregory Salcido allegedly ranted to students about members of the military.

According to a government biography, Salcido served as Pico Rivera’s mayor in 2002, 2010, and 2015. Part of his bio states that Salcido “credits his students as a “constant reminder that keeping a positive and optimistic disposition is necessary for a productive future.”

According to the audio tape, Salcido said, “Think about the people you know who are over there [in the military]. They’re your freaking stupid Uncle Louie or whatever. They’re dumb [expletives]. They’re not high level bankers, they’re not academic people, they’re not intellectual people,” he said. “They’re the freaking lowest of the low.”

The student who recorded Salcido’s rant reportedly said that he did so because he found the comments offensive, as he is the son and nephew of veterans.