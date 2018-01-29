The word ‘literally’ will get you kicked out of this bar, sign warns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – A New York City bar has had it with the oft-misused word "literally."

Signs both on the outside and inside of Continental at Third Avenue in Saint Marks Place read:

“Sorry, but if you say the word ‘literally’ inside Continental, you have five minutes to finish your drink and then you must leave. If you actually start a sentence with ‘literally' you must leave immediately.”

Wall Street Journal reporter and Continental customer Lillian Rizzo told WPIX, “I am pretty sure every time I use it, it is edited out of my copy, literally.”

“I was a little worried because it happens in my speech all the time," said Michael Wursthorn. "I’ve said ‘literally’ twice and so far they haven’t thrown me out.”

Continental, a decades-old neighborhood dive and former music venue, is filled with lots of curmudgeonly signs, including, "no kardashianism," "no tap water because we’re running out of plastic cups," "this is not a public place so we can throw anyone out" and "the customer is always wrong."

The owner, Trigger Smith, is on a two-week meditation and silence retreat but was able to text WPIX a comment:

“My ban is tongue in cheek. It’s fake news. I’m just trying to shake things up a little and possibly enlighten people to be a little more respectful of the English language. We are not Literally throwing people out. Yet! :)”

Continental set to close for good on July 1 and that’s making lots of customers very sad, quite literally.