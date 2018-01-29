York County exploring sale of Pleasant Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TWP., York County -- York County is exploring a potential sale of the Pleasant Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

The county has operated the facility in some form for more than 200 years. Though, rising costs have forced the county commissioners to take a look at selling.

In the last 10 years, the county has spent $75 million on Pleasant Acres. It says patient care is the top priority in a potential sale.

County commissioners will vote Wednesday on whether to approve a contract with a consulting firm that will find potential buyers.