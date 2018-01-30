$223,000 worth of vehicles stolen from Warwick Township dealer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, P.A. --- Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating the theft of multiple vehicles from Keller Brothers Dodge.

Authorities say four "high-end" vehicles were stolen from the dealership between midnight and 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police were notified around 10:15 a.m. Sunday that the vehicles were missing.

Employees say the thieves broke in through a window in the front of the business and then pried open a safe that contained the keys to 150 cars.

The individuals got away with four vehicles, valuing $223,000 dollars:

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Coupe (color- Maxium Steel)– Value $71,000.00

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee – (color-Redline 2 Pearl Coat) Value $52,000.00

2018 Dodge Durango SRT SUV AWD (color Black – Value $73,000.00

2014 Dodge Charger SRT8, Sedan (color- Granite metallic clear coat)– Value $26,000.00

NLCRPD Chief David Steffen said the challenge for investigators now is tracking these vehicles.​

"These vehicles can be hidden, they can be sold, as is. They can be exported offshore, they can be shopped up for high-value parts, things like that. There's a lot of different directions these kind of things can go," said Chief Steffen.

To highlight the challenge of recovering stolen vehicles, Steffen said a similar vehicle, a Dodge Hellcat, was stolen from Penn Township on the Route 72 corridor "within the last 90 days."

He said they are now finding parts from that car in the midwest.

Authorities do have access to surveillance footage from Keller Brothers Dodge.

Steffen said he expects to make some of those images available to the public in the middle of the week.

Anyone with further information is requested to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965 or via the agency webpage.