Army warns of potentially hazardous chemicals in vaping products after 60 soldiers, Marines treated by medical personnel

Approximately 60 soldiers and Marines on two military bases in North Carolina have been seen with medical conditions potentially related to vaping products.

The U.S. Army Public Health Center issued a warning Monday for those using products marketed as containing cannabidiol (CBD) oil. Officials believe that the adverse health effects are caused by man-made chemicals that were either added or put in place of the CBD oil.

“Although pure CBD oil has not yet been associated with adverse health effects, CBD vape oils most likely contain synthetic cannabinoids, concentrated tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and/or other hazardous compounds in addition to, or in place of, CBD oil,” Army Public Health Center officials said in the release.

The patients, seen at Womack Army Medical Center in Fort Bragg and the Naval Medical Center at Camp Lejeune, experienced headaches, nausea, vomiting, palpitations, dizziness, confusion, disorientation, agitation and seizures, the center says. Those symptoms are all consistent with synthetic cannabinoids.

The Army Public Health Center, based at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, adds that four additional public cases have been reported in North Carolina and 33 cases have been reported in Utah.

The center notes that falls/accidents resulting from seizures are blamed for the death of two Marines. Complications from the seizures may have resulted in significant neurological damage in one soldier, too.