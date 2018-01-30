× Carlisle man facing charges after traffic stop reveals marijuana, wax & oil

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Carlisle man is facing charges after a traffic stop revealed marijuana, wax and oil inside a vehicle.

Jeb Eslinger, 20, is facing possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges.

On January 27 at approximately 8:00 p.m., police stopped a vehicle driven by Eslinger.

A police K9 gave a positive alert on the vehicle for the odor of controlled substances, prompting a search of the vehicle.

Inside, police found over a pound of marijuana, an ounce of marijuana wax, and over 50 vials of marijuana oil within a backpack.

Police also found packaging materials and over $6,000 in crash.

Eslinger was arrested and posted $25,000 bail.