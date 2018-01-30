× Columbia Gas announces natural gas pipeline replacement projects around York

YORK — Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania is beginning a series of construction projects to replace natural gas pipelines around York, the company announced Tuesday.

The projects are:

Loucks Road

· Streets: Loucks Road between Kenneth Road and Route 30

· Replacing approximately 3,200 feet of underground pipe

· Streets: E. King Street between S. George Street and Pattison Street

· Replacing approximately 4,400 feet of underground pipe

· Streets: W. King Street between S. Sumner Street and S. Highland Avenue

S. Adams Street between W. King Street and W. Poplar Terrace

Hoke Street between W. King Street and W. Poplar Street

· Replacing approximately 2,300 feet of underground pipe

· Streets: W. Philadelphia Street between N. Diamond Street and N. Adams Street

N. Seward Street between W. Philadelphia Street and Stanton Street

N. Sumner Street between W. Philadelphia Street and W. Market Street

N. Clinton Street between W. Philadelphia Street and W. Market Street

· Replacing approximately 3,400 feet of underground pipe

Construction work for these projects will take place Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., with occasional work on Saturdays. Temporary lane closures are possible during working hours.

The construction work will require a temporary interruption of natural gas service for individual customers while their service is transferred to the new pipe. Columbia Gas will personally contact these customers prior to shutting off service and to schedule service restoration. Customers with indoor meters will also have their meters relocated to the outside of the premises. This work will be completed at no additional cost to the customer.

All company and contract employees carry photo ID badges identifying them as Columbia Gas employees or contractors. Customers are encouraged to ask for ID before allowing anyone into their home, or they can call 1-888-460-4332 for Columbia Gas employee verification.

Motorists traveling through Columbia Gas work zones should exercise caution and be prepared for slowed or temporarily stopped traffic during working hours. Motorists should keep a safe distance between vehicles, reduce speed in work zones, and obey flaggers and all posted signs, including detours and parking restrictions.