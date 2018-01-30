× Court clerk during Meek Mill’s probation violation hearing fired after she asked him for money, reports say

PHILADELPHIA — The court clerk who allegedly passed a note to Meek Mill asking for money during his probation violation hearing has been fired, according to TMZ.

Wanda Chavarria was serving as the clerk for Judge Genece Brinkley at the time of the incident. Chavarria told TMZ that she did indeed pass the note and the judge did not know.

A portion of the note, obtained in full by TMZ read, “This will probably be my son’s last semester at VCU if the tuition isn’t paid for this year and unfortunately with my bad credit, I am unable to secure a loan or cosign a loan for my son. Anything you can do is very much appreciated.”

Robert Rihmeek Williams, the rapper’s real name, was sentenced November 7 to 2 to 4 years in prison after violating probation in a prior drug and weapons case. His sentencing began a day later at the state’s Camp Hill facility.