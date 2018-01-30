× Ephrata man was asleep at wheel during rollover crash, police say

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — An 18-year-old Ephrata man is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic offenses after a rollover crash involving three vehicles Monday in Ephrata.

Police say Alvin M. Kissinger, 18, of Leed Hill Road, was asleep at the wheel when his vehicle, a Jeep 4×4, struck a parked Jeep Wagoneer on the 300 block of West Main Street and flipped onto the driver’s side. The parked Jeep was forced onto the sidewalk by the impact, subsequently striking another parked vehicle.

Kinsinger was treated for a minor at the scene by Ephrata Ambulance personnel, police say. His vehicle and the parked Jeep Wagoneer both required towing, while the second parked vehicle sustained minor damage.

Kinsinger allegedly told police he fell asleep while driving home from a friend’s house. Police say he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

The road in the area was closed for about 45 minutes while the scene was cleared, police say.