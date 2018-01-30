FOX43 Capitol Beat: Sen. Mike Folmer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- FOX43's Matt Maisel sat down with Sen. Mike Folmer (R-Lebanon, Dauphin, York) to discuss a multitude of issues during this week's FOX43 Capitol Beat.

Folmer discussed medical marijuana and the Department of Justice's recent order to have the U.S. Attorneys enforce marijuana prosecution laws.

As the head of the Senate State Government committee, Folmer also gave his take on Gerrymandering, and discussed an 'informed consent' bill he's introducing, which would require parents to be told about ingredients of vaccines before parents make a decision for their children.

You can watch the entire interview above.