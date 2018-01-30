× FOX43 Poll: Should there be tighter restrictions regarding emotional support animals?

There has been a significant increase in the number of people flying with emotional support animals in recent years, and now Delta is putting new policies in place for the creatures, according to a FOX News report.

Passengers will need to provide a record of the animal’s health and training, as well as a letter from a doctor stating the passenger’s need for the animal, Delta says.

The changes have been made because people misuse the protections (others) have fought for, for people with actual disabilities, Delta says.

The carrier says incidents of animals urinating, defecating or biting rose 84 percent since 2016. Some passengers have attempted to travel with exotic pets, like turkeys, snakes and spiders, Delta says.

Delta’s new rules will go into effect on March 1.

