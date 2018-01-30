× Hershey ends partnership with USA Gymnastics in wake of Larry Nassar scandal

HERSHEY — The Hershey Company is ending its partnership with USA Gymnastics, effective immediately, a company spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

The spokesperson said Hershey decided not to renew the partnership after its two-year agreement ended at the end of last year.

“We continue to be a proud supporter of our Team USA athletes and are looking forward to the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in a few short weeks,” spokesperson Anna Lingeris said in an emailed statement.

Hershey is one of several corporate sponsors to distance itself from USA Gymnastics, which is reeling in the aftermath of a sexual abuse scandal involving former team doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison by a federal judge last week after pleading guilty to 10 counts of having sexual contact with underage girls.

Hershey signed the agreement with USA Gymnastics in 2016. The partnership was supposed to last through the end of the Summer Olympic Games in Rio and its aftermath.

The company’s statement offered little detail on when the decision not to renew was made, or whether it had anything to do with the scandal.