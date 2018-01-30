× Lancaster man charged after resident allegedly catches him breaking into vehicle

LANCASTER — A 53-year-old Lancaster man is facing charges after being caught breaking into a car by a resident who took his photo and called police, Lancaster City police say.

Edwin Pancho Ayala, of the 500 block of Manor St., was charged with one count of theft from a motor vehicle and one count of possessing the instruments of crime after the incident, which occurred Tuesday at 12:35 a.m. Police say a resident of the 100 block of N. Mary St. saw Ayala forcing his way into the back of a van parked on the street. The resident allegedly yelled at Ayala, took his photo, and called police.

The resident shared the photo with the officers who responded, police say. Those officers located Ayala on the first block of N. Mary Street. He matched the physical description and the clothing provided to police by the caller, police say.

The owner of the vehicle was located. The owner told police that Ayala was not authorized to enter his vehicle. Ayala was found to be in possession of a screwdriver. It is believed that Ayala used the screwdriver to force entry into the parked vehicle.

Ayala is awaiting arraignment, police say.