× Lancaster man wanted for allegedly stabbing his cousin in the neck during dispute

LANCASTER — Police are searching for a 27-year-old Lancaster man accused of stabbing his cousin during a family dispute Monday on the 700 block of N. Cherry Street.

Adrian DeJesus-Montes, of the 700 block of N. Cherry Street, is charged with one count of aggravated assault after police say he stabbed his cousin in the back of the neck.

The incident happened at 10:12 p.m., police say.

Officers were dispatched to the scene for the report of a person bleeding. The victim, a 19-year-old man, was found bleeding from a stab wound. He was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment while police spoke to the victim’s family members.

According to police, witnesses said the victim was involved in a dispute with DeJesus-Montes, who allegedly stabbed the victim and fled.

After the victim was stabilized at Lancaster General Hospital, it was determined that he needed to be assessed for possible paralysis. The victim was transferred to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia for the assessment, police say.

DeJesus-Montes is still at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. Callers can also text a tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus a message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous.