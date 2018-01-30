× Lancaster man wanted in connection to two burglaries in the city

LANCASTER — Police are searching for a Lancaster man suspected of committing at least two burglaries in the city — one in September of 2017, and another last Saturday.

According to Lancaster Police, the suspect in both burglaries is Jose Enrique Rivera-Morales, 31, whose last known address is the 100 block of Stevens Avenue.

Police say that evidence — including a cell phone photo taken by a witness — tied Rivera-Morales to the 2017 burglary. A criminal complaint against Rivera-Morales was filed and an arrest warrant was issued, but police could not locate Rivera-Morales to take him into custody.

On Saturday, a burglary was reported on the 400 block of East Orange Street, police say. Fingerprint evidence collected by police were identified as those of Rivera-Morales. A second criminal complaint has been filed against him, charging him with a second count of burglary, police say.

Rivera-Morales is still at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster Police at (717) 735-3344 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be texted to Crime Stoppers by sending LANCS plus a message to 847411.