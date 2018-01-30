Legislation introduced in PA House to honor 20-year-old Carlisle native who died during Vietnam War

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Legislation was introduced Tuesday in the Commonwealth’s House of Representatives to honor a 20-year-old Carlisle native who died during the Vietnam War.

The bill, introduced by Cumberland County Rep. Stephen Bloom, would designate the bridge located on Route 641 (East High Street), over the LeTort Spring in Carlisle as the “Marine Lance Corporal Edward Rykoskey Memorial Bridge.”

Cpl. Rykoskey was killed in August 1966 in South Korea, two years after graduating from Carlisle Area High School. He lost his life on the way back from a reconnaissance patrol after alerting his fellow patrolmen to an approaching Viet Cong force.

“Cpl. Rykoskey was a hero in every sense of the word. He put the welfare of our nation and its citizens above his own personal safety,” Rep. Stephen Bloom said. “If approved, this bridge will become a daily reminder to Carlisle residents and travelers that freedom is never free.”

Rep. Bloom continued, “Cpl. Rykoskey knew his movement would alert the enemy of his position, but he didn’t hesitate to warn his fellow patrolmen of the impending danger.”

Cpl. Rykoskey’s family selected the East High Street Bridge to be named in his honor because it’s located near his childhood home, the official release states.