Man who struck, killed Northeastern HS student in April to serve 3 to 6 years in prison

YORK — A 25-year old man involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a Northeastern High School junior in April will serve three to six years in prison, according to court documents.

David Kent Jr., of York Haven, was accused of driving the car that struck and killed Abigail “Abby” Osborn. Osborn, 16, was found injured and unconscious along the 3400 block of York Haven Road in the early morning of April 23. She passed away the next day.

Kent, who entered a no contest plea on November 29, will also have to serve two years probation.

He faced several charges including accidents involving death or personal injury and tampering with evidence.