Morning light snow Tuesday, then gusty and cold during the afternoon

TURNING COLDER WITH SNOW: It’s a snowy start Tuesday, with a return to frigid air and gusty winds. The next system crosses through Tuesday morning and through the early afternoon. It brings snow showers and a period of light snow through the morning commute. This could make for some slick and icy roadways and lowered visibility, but there will be breaks in the activity too. Snow showers and light snow tapers for most by about 9 A.M., but some snow showers could linger until early afternoon. Accumulations are small, and they range from a coating to 2 inches. Temperatures begin in the 20s to lower 30s. Some sunshine works in later during the day, and it’s gusty. Temperatures barely budge, with readings in the lower 30s. Wind chill values are in the teens to near 20 degrees. It’s quite frigid through the overnight period with clear skies to start. Some clouds work in near daybreak. Temperatures fall into the middle to upper teens. Wednesday remains quite cold with partly cloudy skies, but it’s a quieter day. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 30s.

WINTRY MESS CHANCES: The next system brings a wintry mess to the region late Thursday and through the night. Most of the day is cloudy before some light rain and/or wet snow works into the region later during the night and into the evening hours. Expect temperatures to make it into the lower 40s, but they fall fast through the evening and the overnight. This means a complete transition to light snow through the night. It should exit by daybreak on Friday. It could be a messy night, with light snow accumulations a possibility, especially on grassy surfaces. Some sunshine works in Friday, with another burst of cold air. Temperatures drop through the morning and into the afternoon. Readings fall into the lower 20s by the afternoon with gusty winds. Wind chill values feel like the teens and then the single digits.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The cold remains in place through the upcoming weekend. Saturday skies start with sunshine, but clouds build ahead of the next system. Temperatures reach the lower 30s. We’re watching the chance for some scattered snow showers on Sunday with the next system. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. Monday is quiet for now, and it’s frigid. Afternoon temperatures are only in the 20s with breezy conditions.

Have a great Tuesday!