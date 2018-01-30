× Police investigating suspicious death in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a suspicious death in York City.

Joel Michael, 73, of York, was found dead in his home in the first block of W. Princess Street on January 25 around 7:45 p.m.

Police performing a welfare check found Michael at his home with a gun shot wound to the head.

Police have determined his death to be possibly suspicious and ask that anyone with information call York City PD at 717-846-1234 or send an anonymous text by texting YORKTIPS and your message to 847411.