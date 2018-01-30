× Quiet, cold day with some sunshine Wednesday

QUIET AND COLD

Clouds slowly clear late evening. This allows temperatures to fall quickly through the 20s. We are in the teens by Wednesday morning. Winds slowly relax too. Watch for icy spots, as secondary roads or untreated roads may be slippery. It’s cold but quiet Wednesday. Afternoon readings are near seasonable highs in the middle and upper 30s. Tonight is the Super Blue Blood Moon of 2018. A Blue Moon is the second of two full moons in one calendar month. It passes through the Earth’s shadow giving us a partial lunar eclipse here on the east coast. The rest of the country will see a total eclipse. We miss out because the moon sets too quickly. This super moon is the 3rd in three consecutive Super Moons. It’s a lunar trifecta! First time for all three together in over 150 years.

TRACKING MORE WINTRY WEATHER

Clouds thicken Thursday, however, it’s mild in the 40s, ahead of our next system. Rain showers begin in the afternoon. As temperatures fall quickly, the precipitation mixes with snow before changing to all snow overnight. Accumulations are likely, and impact to the morning rush hour is probable. Warmest temperatures Friday are after midnight in the lower 30s. Readings plummet through the afternoon into the lower and middle 20s. It is dry with intervals of sunshine, however, wind chill values are in the teens then into the single digits.



WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The cold is here for the weekend. Skies are mostly sunny early Saturday before clouds begin building ahead of the next system. Afternoon highs only top out in the lower 30s. We are keeping an eye on the next system, which is likely to bring scattered snow showers Sunday. Temperatures are in the lower and middle 30s. A blast of colder air arrives heading into the work week. Morning lows are in the teens while highs struggle through the 20s Monday. Tuesday is cold with plenty of sunshine helping boost temperature into the lower 30s.

