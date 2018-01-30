× Reading man convicted of sexually abusing two Lancaster girls in 2008

LANCASTER — A 46-year-old Reading man was convicted of sexually abusing two Lancaster girls in 2008, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office announced.

A Lancaster County jury convicted Juan R. Silva of two counts each of aggravated indecent assault last Thursday after four hours of deliberation.

Silva will be sentenced by Lancaster County Judge Jeffrey Wright after a background check is completed in a few months.

The abuse occurred at a home on South Prince Street, according to testimony. The victims disclosed the abuse in 2016.