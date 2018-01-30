× Reports: Deal agreed upon to send QB Alex Smith to Redskins; Chiefs to save $17 million

Alex Smith is on the move again.

According to The Kansas City Star, a deal was agreed upon Tuesday to send Kansas City’s veteran quarterback to the Washington Redskins. The Chiefs will receive a third-round pick and a player to be named, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Kansas City will also save $17 million.

As part of the agreement, the Redskins are giving Smith, 33, a four-year contract extension worth $94 million, sources told Rapoport and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Smith was entering the final year of his contract with Kansas City.

The #Chiefs traded QB Alex Smith to the #Redskins for a 2018 third-round pick and a player to be named tomorrow, sources say. Solid return, regardless of who the player is. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2018

In his five seasons with the Chiefs, Smith threw 102 touchdowns — 33 interceptions — and surpassed over 17,000 yards passing, according to Pro Football Reference. Smith also completed 65.1% of his passes.

Most recently, in 2017, he set career-highs in passing yards (4,042), touchdowns (26) and passer rating (104.7), The Star reports.