Reports: Deal agreed upon to send QB Alex Smith to Redskins; Chiefs to save $17 million
Alex Smith is on the move again.
According to The Kansas City Star, a deal was agreed upon Tuesday to send Kansas City’s veteran quarterback to the Washington Redskins. The Chiefs will receive a third-round pick and a player to be named, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Kansas City will also save $17 million.
As part of the agreement, the Redskins are giving Smith, 33, a four-year contract extension worth $94 million, sources told Rapoport and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Smith was entering the final year of his contract with Kansas City.
In his five seasons with the Chiefs, Smith threw 102 touchdowns — 33 interceptions — and surpassed over 17,000 yards passing, according to Pro Football Reference. Smith also completed 65.1% of his passes.
Most recently, in 2017, he set career-highs in passing yards (4,042), touchdowns (26) and passer rating (104.7), The Star reports.