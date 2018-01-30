Shoppes at Belmont starting to take shape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, P.A. --- After nearly a decade of planning and building, the $90 million Shoppes at Belmont project is taking shape.

Wednesday marked the grand opening for the Chick-Fil-A off of Fruitville Pike.

Project manager Kevin Lahn said the exteriors of the shopping center are primarily complete.

He also said most stores and restaurants are now working on their interiors.

"I would think by this summer we'll have pretty much everybody open. There will be a couple stores that'll be opening in the fall but I would think by the Fall, we'll have the whole center leased out and opened."

Lahn also said they are still working to fill in two or three more leases, including a hair salon and a national cell phone store.