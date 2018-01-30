× State Police warn of technical support phone scam

CARLISLE — State Police are warning residents of a phone scam.

According to police, suspects call older citizens pretending to be members of a computer technical support team. They claim there is a problem with the victim’s computer, and instruct them to download a program called “Team Speak,” which gives suspects remote access to the victim’s computer.

The suspects then deceive the victim by providing a fake computer screen, which appears to show a large amount of money being deposited into the victim’s bank account. The suspects say this deposit was done in error and request repayment in the form of gift cards or money orders.

Once the payment is received, police say, the suspects change the victim’s computer screen to make it look like the account has been balanced.

State Police remind citizens that this is a known phone scam, and that no one should share personal information or payment to these callers.