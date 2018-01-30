× Steelton woman accused of punching Harrisburg police officer while intoxicated

HARRISBURG — A 23-year-old Steelton woman is facing charges for allegedly punching a police officer while intoxicated, according to Harrisburg police.

Michelle Stauffer, of the 100 block of Watson Street, is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication in connection to the incident, which happened at Saturday at 1:50 a.m. on the 2900 block of N. 7th Street.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a club to investigate a 911 hang-up call. Staff members at the club told police that an intoxicated woman was throwing up inside, and was about to be removed from the club due to her high level of intoxication.

A short time later, police say, officers observed a security guard carrying the woman, later identified as Stauffer, over his right shoulder. The guard told police he intended to place Stauffer in minivan belonging to one of Stauffer’s friends, which was parked outside the club.

According to police, officers on scene told the guard that Stauffer would need to be seen by a EMS before leaving, because of her condition. While they waited for EMS to arrive, police say, Stauffer allegedly shoved another woman who was attempting to console her.

When told by an officer to stop hitting others, police say, Stauffer turned her aggression on the officer, punching him in the chest with a closed fist. Other officers then attempted to place her in custody, and Stauffer allegedly began to resist, stiffening her arms and grabbing her own hair with her right hand.

Stauffer was taken into custody and transported to Harrisburg Hospital to be medically cleared for incarceration, police say.