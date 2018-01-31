× Armed individual barricaded inside York County residence, police say

SPRING GARDEN TWP. York County — An armed individual is barricaded inside a residence in York County.

Police responded to the first block of South Belmont Street Wednesday afternoon. That specific block is closed, according to Spring Garden Township Police.

Exit 19-A southbound from I-83 is also closed. Police add that the 300 block of Elmwood Boulevard is closed — residents have been advised to shelter in place.

At this time, police do not believe there is a threat to the general public.