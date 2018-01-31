× Bon-Ton announces it’s closing its Carlisle location

CARLISLE — Bon-Ton will close its Carlisle store location as part of a rationalization program designed to help the store’s company “move forward with a more productive store footprint,” according to president and chief executive officer Bill Tracy.

A total of 47 stores will be closed in 2018, the company announced.

“We would like to thank the loyal customers who have shopped at these locations and express deep gratitude to our team of hard-working associates for their commitment to Bon-Ton and to serving our customers,” Tracy said in a press release announcing the closures.

Bon-Ton has partnered with a third-party liquidator, Hilco Merchant Resources, to help manage the stores’ closing sales, which are scheduled to begin Thursday and last 10-12 weeks.

Associates at the closing stores have the chance to interview for open positions at other locations, the company said.

In addition to its Carlisle store, located at 750 E. High St., Bon-Ton is closing other Pennsylvania locations in Dubois, Erie, Johnstown, Selinsgrove, State College, Stroudsburg, and Trexlertown, the company said.