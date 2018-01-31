× Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $1.2 million sold at Rutter’s Farm Store in York

MIDDLETOWN — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $1.2 million was sold at a York store on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

The jackpot-winning ticket, with the numbers 10-21-22-28-30, was sold at a Rutter’s Farm Store on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The store earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 8,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.