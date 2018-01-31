Expect a quiet and cold Wednesday with a bit of a breeze

QUIET AND COLD: It’s quite the frigid start to the region on this Wednesday morning, but a quiet day is ahead in weather. Clouds start to filter in from the west, with temperatures beginning in the teens to near 20 degrees. Winds turn light toward daybreak, but wind chill values could feel like the single digits before they taper. Wednesday remains quite cold with partly sunny skies, but it’s a quieter day. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. It’s still a bit breezy, so wind chill values feel like the 20s. Clouds increase fast through the overnight period, and it isn’t as chilly. Expect readings to fall into the middle 20s to near 30 degrees. There’s still a light breeze.

WINTRY MESS CHANCES: The next system brings a wintry mess to the region late Thursday and through the night. Most of the day is cloudy before some light rain and sleet/wet snow works into the region later during the day and into the evening hours. The mixing would only be a concern for the northwest through the evening. Expect temperatures to make it into the upper 30s to lower 40s, but they fall fast through the evening and the overnight. This means a complete transition to light snow through the night. It could be a messy night, with minor snow accumulations a possibility. So far, it looks like a spotty coating to an inch at best in some areas, but still enough for some slippery and icy roads. It should exit by daybreak on Friday. Some sunshine works in Friday, with another burst of cold air. Temperatures drop through the morning and into the afternoon. Readings fall into the lower 20s by the afternoon with gusty winds. Wind chill values feel like the teens and then the single digits.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The cold remains in place through the upcoming weekend. Saturday skies start with sunshine, but clouds build ahead of the next system. Temperatures reach the lower 30s. We’re watching the chance for some scattered snow showers on Sunday with the next system. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. We’re watching the potential near the coast for some more impressive snow in the Sunday to Monday morning time frame, so we’ll continue to monitor trends. For now, Monday is frigid and quiet. Afternoon temperatures are only in the 20s with breezy conditions. Tuesday is partly cloudy and a touch milder. Readings are still cold, and in the 30s.

Have a great Wednesday!